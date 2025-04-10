Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $12,837,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.