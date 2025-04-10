Aviva PLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

BVN stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

