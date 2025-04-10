Aviva PLC Sells 489,117 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,310 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 489,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $33,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,182,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $159,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

