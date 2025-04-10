AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 258,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

