Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $63,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $559.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.11 and its 200-day moving average is $558.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

