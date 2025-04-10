Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $101.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

