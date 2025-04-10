Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 11.6 %

FLUT stock opened at $237.06 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,077.52.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.