Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

