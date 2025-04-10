Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 21,074,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 38,861,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.