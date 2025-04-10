Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,708 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of SCHW stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab
In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
