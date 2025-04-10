Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,346 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $945.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $962.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.51. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

