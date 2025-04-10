Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,268,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $672.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.40 and its 200 day moving average is $590.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.