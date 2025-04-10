Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $133.88 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

