Bank of Hawaii Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $672.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.40 and a 200-day moving average of $590.22. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

