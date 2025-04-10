Bank of Hawaii Has $2.74 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 15.2 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

