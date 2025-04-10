Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $166.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

