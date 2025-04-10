Bank of Hawaii Sells 143 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,384.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,718,000 after acquiring an additional 270,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 7.5 %
S&P Global stock opened at $474.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.94.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
