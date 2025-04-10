Bank of Montreal Can Buys 55,962 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $64,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $526,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after buying an additional 3,364,650 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $254,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

