Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,247. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

View Our Latest Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.