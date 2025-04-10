Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $46,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $188,643,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 926,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 812,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

