Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 82.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

