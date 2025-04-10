Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 788.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after buying an additional 714,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

