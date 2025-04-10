Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $9,360,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,420,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,459,290.09. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

