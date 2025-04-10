Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.87.

PRVA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 237,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,836. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 230.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after buying an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

