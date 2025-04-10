Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $199,016.34. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $33,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,464.66. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,369 shares of company stock worth $3,394,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,390.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

