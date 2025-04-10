Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 13% After Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.21. 4,710,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,745,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

