Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 22.1% – Should You Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price shot up 22.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. 14,022,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

