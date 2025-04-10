Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $58.01. 16,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of -1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

