Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $69,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

