Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 30,763 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $32,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 649.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,085,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $188.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 524.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

