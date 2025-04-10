Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 408,350 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $111,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,861,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,759,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,868,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

