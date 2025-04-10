Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $50,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,683,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Snowflake by 660.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Snowflake by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.