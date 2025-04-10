Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 61,181 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,181 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $52,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kenvue by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,986,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,657,000 after buying an additional 1,961,051 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 793,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,420,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,781,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Barclays raised their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.