Best Telecom Stocks To Consider – April 10th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services such as mobile and landline voice communication, broadband internet, and cable television. These stocks represent businesses involved in the infrastructure and technologies needed to connect consumers and enterprises across various communication networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $9.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.29. 29,770,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,208,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $38.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $787.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,753. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.96. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,186,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,533,469. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

