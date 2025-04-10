Bethany Mayer Sells 6,409 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
