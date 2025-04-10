BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 1,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

BID Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

About BID

(Get Free Report)

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.