BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 541,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

