Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.25. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,383,479 shares trading hands.

BTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $880.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

