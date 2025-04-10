Block (NYSE:XYZ) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Block in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79. Block has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $446,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $10,779,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Block by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

