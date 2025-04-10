Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

