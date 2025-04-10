Blue Edge Capital LLC Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU opened at $549.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $602.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

