Blue Edge Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

