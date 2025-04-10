Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 471 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

