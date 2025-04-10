BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $70,925,444. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

