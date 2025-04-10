BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 9,006,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 3,326,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 million, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of -3.44.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.