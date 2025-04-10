Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$114.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$85.51 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$54.04 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.20.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

