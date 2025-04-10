Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Reduced by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,762,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $190,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

