BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 346.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

