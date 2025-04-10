Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brave Bison Group had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%.

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

BBSN traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.62 ($0.03). 5,130,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,632. Brave Bison Group has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75.

About Brave Bison Group

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company.

Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era.

With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world’s most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

