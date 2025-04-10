Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 360,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

